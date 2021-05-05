NZD/USD climbs higher toward 0.7200, eyes on key US data

- NZD/USD rises sharply after closing deep in the red on Tuesday.
- Improving market sentiment is helping NZD/USD push higher.
- US Dollar Index loses traction ahead of ADP and PMI data.
The NZD/USD pair closed in the negative territory on Tuesday but didn't have a difficult time reversing its direction. As of writing, the pair was up 0.76% on a daily basis at 0.7197.
NZD capitalizes on upbeat jobs report
Earlier in the day, the data from New Zealand showed that the Unemployment Rate declined to 4.7% in the first quarter. This reading came in better than the market expectation and the previous quarter's print of 4.9% and helped the kiwi outperform its rivals. Furthermore, the Participation Rate improved to 70.4% from 70.2%.
On the other hand, the improving market sentiment is weighing on the greenback on Wednesday and allowing NZD/USD to preserve its bullish momentum. At the moment, the S&P 500 Futures are up 0.4% on the day and the US Dollar Index (DXY) is posting modest daily losses at 91.23.
If Wall Street's main indexes manage to open decisively higher, the DXY is likely to remain on the back foot in the second half of the day.
Later in the session, the ADP's monthly private sector employment report and the ISM's Services PMI data will be watched closely by market participants. On Thursday, the ANZ Business Confidence and the ANZ Activity Outlook will be released from New Zealand during the Asian trading hours.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7195
|Today Daily Change
|0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|0.70
|Today daily open
|0.7145
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7152
|Daily SMA50
|0.7146
|Daily SMA100
|0.7162
|Daily SMA200
|0.6947
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7208
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7115
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7287
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.715
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7287
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6945
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7151
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7173
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7104
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7063
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.701
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7197
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.725
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7291
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 amid political tensions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as uncertainty about Britain's local and regional elections joins fresh Brexit tensions to weigh on the pound. US data is eyed later in the day.
