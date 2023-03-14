- NZD/USD reclaims the 0.6200 figure after Monday’s US banking crisis dented sentiment.
- US CPI figures came aligned with estimates, though inflation remains elevated.
- Traders eye US Retail Sales, PPI, and New Zealand GDP for Q4, 2022.
NZD/USD bounces off weekly lows of 0.6084 and rises, even though an inflation report in the United States (US) warrants further tightening by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). The NZD/USD stays firm at around 0.6221 after clearing the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
US CPI for February aligned with estimates
Stocks went up again as worries about three US banks collapsing eased. The US Department of Labor (DoL) reported that yearly inflation in February matched predictions. The headline inflation measure, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), increased by 6%. Excluding food and energy, known as the core CPI, rose by 5.5%. Monthly readings witnessed the CPI at 0.4%, as expected, while the measure that excludes food and energy was 0.5%, higher than anticipated.
US central bank chief Jerome Powell said last week that the main interest rate would go higher than planned. He also noted that solid economic data would make interest rates rise faster. But the recent problems in the US banking system make traders expect a less aggressive central bank as they worry that more banks could go bankrupt.
US Treasury bond yields are up after Monday’s knee-jerk reaction plummeted them. The US 2s and 10s are back within familiar levels, with 2s at 4.389%, up 40 bps, while 10s are at 3.659%. Given that backdrop, the greenback’s fall stopped, as shown by the US Dollar Index (DXY). The DXY is gaining 0.17%, at 103.801.
What to watch?
On the New Zealand (NZ) front, an absent economic docket left traders adrift to market sentiment and US Dollar (USD) dynamics. However, on Wednesday, the NZ calendar will feature the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Q4, estimated at 3.3% YoY and -0.2% QoQ. On the US side, the calendar will feature Retail Sales and the Producer Price Index (PPI).
NZD/USD Technical Levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6221
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|0.622
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6206
|Daily SMA50
|0.6317
|Daily SMA100
|0.6245
|Daily SMA200
|0.6167
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6265
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6131
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6226
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6084
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6538
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6131
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6214
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6182
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6145
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6071
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6011
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.628
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6339
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6414
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
