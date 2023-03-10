- NZD/USD edges up following a mixed US Nonfarm Payrolls report.
- The Unemployment Rate in the United States edged up, easing pressure on the Federal Reserve to act.
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: It is still downward biased but could test 0.6200.
NZD/USD advances sharply following the release of mixed labor market data in the United States (US). Wall Street opened in the red, reflecting a sour sentiment, while the US Dollar (USD) weakened across the FX board. At the time of writing, the NZD/USD advances 0.76% and trades at 0.6142.
Post US NFP money market futures begin to price in a less hawkish Fed
The highlight of the day, the US Nonfarm Payrolls report for February, showed the economy adding 311,000 jobs, exceeding estimates. January’s data was revised down from 517,000 to 504,000. The Unemployment Rate was above estimates of 3.4%, at 3.6%, signaling that the labor market is easing. Average Hourly Earnings grew 4.6%, and the focus shifted toward the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) next Tuesday.
The data weakened the US Dollar, as shown by the NZD/USD climbing from 0.6117 to 0.6140s. Investors’ initial assessment of the report sees the US Federal Reserve (Fed) hiking rates by 25 bps in March., contrarily to a 50 bps increment. Meanwhile, the swaps markets foresee the first rate cut by the year’s end.
During the week, Fed Chief Jerome Powell stated that rates would peak higher, and if data warranted a faster pace of tightening, the US central bank is ready to act. Now that the first tranche of US data is under the belt, Powell and Co. will be focused on next week’s CPI. Traders should remember that the Fed blackout would begin on Friday at 23:59 hrs.
On the New Zealand front, the economic calendar featured Business PMI in New Zealand, which came at 52 above the previous month’s reading of 50.8, rising for two consecutive months after bottoming around 47.4 in November 2022. Manufacturing Sales in NZ plunged 9.9% YoY, its most significant decline since mid-2020.
NZD/USD Technical analysis
NZD/USD daily chart suggests the downtrend stays intact after a death cross emerged on March 7. That exacerbated the major’s fall to YTD lows of 0.6084. Nevertheless, the uptick in the unemployment rate in the US spurred a jump in the NZD/USD towards the 0.6150s area. If the NZD/USD reclaims the 20-day EMA at 0.6209, that will pave the way toward the 100-day EMA at 0.6242. Otherwise, the NZD/USD could be headed back to 0.6100 before testing the YTD lows.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6164
|Today Daily Change
|0.0061
|Today Daily Change %
|1.00
|Today daily open
|0.6103
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6222
|Daily SMA50
|0.6324
|Daily SMA100
|0.6236
|Daily SMA200
|0.617
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6152
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6096
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6277
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6131
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6538
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6131
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6117
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6131
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6082
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6061
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6026
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6138
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6173
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6194
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
