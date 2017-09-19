NZD/USD capped by election uncertainty - Westpac

NZD/USD capped by election uncertainty - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
NZD/USD has ranged between 0.7200 and 0.7350 during the past few weeks, capped by election uncertainty, and supported by the downward trend in the US dollar, notes Imre Speizer, Research Analyst at Westpac.
Key Quotes
“A breakout next Monday is possible, the direction depending on the election outcome. Recently, the NZD has fallen on polls showing Labour gains, and risen on National gains.”
This week’s NZ data highlight will be the Q2 GDP release (Thu). There’s also the Q2 BoP (Wed), Westpac consumer confidence (Tue), and a GDT dairy auction (Tue) to watch. The election on Sat will set the tone for Monday morning.
“Three months ahead: Our medium term outlook for NZD/USD is largely dependent on the outlook for the US dollar. A persistent rebound in the US dollar by year end is needed to pull NZD/ USD back to the 0.70 area.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.