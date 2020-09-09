- NZD/USD shrugs off downbeat New Zealand data while attacking the upper end of 0.6666-88 trading range.
- New Zealand Electronic Card Retail Sales dropped 7.9% MoM in August.
- Risk-tone stays positive during the pre-ECB period, US dollar weakness gains market attention.
- US Initial and Continuous Jobless Claims are also important, risk factors to remain as the key.
NZD/USD remains mostly unchanged around 0.6685 during Thursday’s Asian session trading. In doing so, the kiwi pair pays a little heed to the recently published New Zealand (NZ) Electronic Card Retail Sales and comments from Air NZ. The reason could be traced from the market’s overall risk-on mood and the US dollar weakness.
Nothing to cheer for the RBNZ…
NZ Electronic Card Retail Sales not only reversed the yearly gains of 11.4% with -0.8% but also slumped 7.9% in August versus +1.2% (revised) prior on MoM. The data adds to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) bearish bias even as the central bank lastly said not concerned about the NZD/USD rate.
Also challenging the kiwi could be the comments from the Air NZ suggesting that the recovery of international network post coronavirus (COVID-19) now looking slower than initially thought. The Air NZ grounds 777 flights until September 2021 in its latest update.
Even so, S&P 500 Futures flash 0.25% gains to 3,408 after Wall Street managed to consolidate the tech rout the previous day.
Other than the recovery in the equities, weakness in the US dollar index (DXY), for the first time in the last seven days, also offered positive support to the quote. While searching for the reason, chatters concerning the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers’ optimism and talks between the US and TikTok parent ByteDance gain major attention.
Moving on, the Asian calendar is mostly empty and hence traders will keep eyes on the risk factors for immediate direction. However, the ECB and US weekly jobs data will be the key afterward. The ECB isn’t expected to roll out any change to its monetary policy and may reiterate the bearish bias. On the other hand, “the US initial claims data are expected to show ongoing improvement in the US labor market, but the main focus is on continuing claims data which are indicative of the pace of return to work in the US. Decent data could lend the USD support,” said the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ).
Technical analysis
Although pullback from the 50-day SMA, at 0.6616 now, propels the quote towards 0.6700, the further upside can be tamed by the 10-day SMA level of 0.6711.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6683
|Today Daily Change
|64 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.97%
|Today daily open
|0.6619
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6627
|Daily SMA50
|0.6609
|Daily SMA100
|0.6425
|Daily SMA200
|0.6388
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6707
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6612
|Previous Weekly High
|0.679
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6668
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6764
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6488
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6648
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6671
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6585
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6551
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.649
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.668
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6741
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6776
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Focus on ECB, but don't expect fireworks
EUR/USD trades above 1.1800 ahead of the ECB rate decision. Implied volatility metrics suggest traders don't expect ECB to fuel big moves. Negative Eurozone inflation has fuelled dovish ECB expectations.
GBP/USD: Steady below 1.3000 ahead of Brexit talks
GBP/USD extends recovery from an intraday low of 1.2976 ahead of Thursday’s London open. The cable bounced off the lowest since late-July. However, a cautious market mood ahead of key Brexit talks and ECB monetary policy meeting probes the buyers.
Gold consolidates in a range, below $1950 level
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just below the $1950 region through the early European session.
Forex Today: Brexit in deep crisis, vaccine hopes resurface, all eyes on the ECB
Markets are calm after a "turnaround Wednesday" which saw a rebound partially triggered by reports about optimism from the ECB, which is the main event of the day. Brexit talks are in crisis following controversial British legislation and coronavirus vaccine hopes remain robust.
WTI returns to the red below $38 ahead of EIA data
WTI’s (futures on Nymex) recovery momentum from three-month lows faltered once again above the $38 mark, as the sellers returned in the European session this Thursday.