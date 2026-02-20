USD/CHF remains stronger near 0.7750 ahead of US Q4 GDP, PCE inflation data

USD/CHF extends its winning streak for the fifth successive session, trading around 0.7760 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair holds firm as the US Dollar (USD) draws support after the US Department of Labor (DOL) reported that Initial Jobless Claims declined to 206K for the week ending February 14, down from the prior week’s revised 229K and below the 225K consensus forecast. Market participants now turn their focus to Friday’s preliminary US Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data for fresh direction.

The Greenback could remain underpinned as the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes from the January meeting reignited speculation about potential rate hikes should inflation remain persistent. While most policymakers supported keeping rates unchanged, only a few favored a cut, and officials indicated they would consider easing if inflation moderates as anticipated.

However, the USD/CHF pair’s gains are capped as the Swiss Franc (CHF) benefits from safe-haven demand amid lingering United States (US)-Iran tensions. Both nations stalled nuclear negotiations, which have heightened fears of possible military action. Warnings from Russian officials over the consequences of any US strike on Iran have further amplified market caution and global uncertainty.

Additionally, the CHF finds support as expectations for near-term rate cuts by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) have diminished. Switzerland’s inflation remained slightly positive at 0.1% in January, at the lower bound of the SNB’s 0–2% target range and broadly in line with its Q1 projections, reinforcing views that the central bank will likely keep rates steady at its March meeting and possibly through 2026.