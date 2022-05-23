- NZD/USD gained strong positive traction on Monday and shot to over a two-week high.
- The risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven USD and extended support to the kiwi.
- Expectations for an additional 50 bps rate hike by the RBNZ provided an additional lift.
The NZD/USD pair prolonged its recent strong recovery from a nearly two-year low touched earlier this month and gained traction for the third successive day on Monday. This also marked the sixth day of a positive move in the previous seven and lifted spot prices to over a two-week high during the mid-European session.
As China prepares to reopen at the beginning of June after a two-month lockdown, investors turned optimistic amid hopes that loosening COVID-19 restrictions would boost the global economy. This was evident from a generally positive tone around the equity markets, which dragged the safe-haven US dollar to a fresh monthly low and benefitted the risk-sensitive New Zealand dollar.
The kiwi was further underpinned by expectations that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand would increase the Official Cash Rate by an additional 50 bps on Wednesday. The central bank is also anticipated to provide a clear signal that further tightening is forthcoming. The combination of factors pushed the NZD/USD pair further beyond last week's swing high, around the 0.6415-0.6420 region.
Hence, the momentum could also be attributed to some technical buying, though stalled just ahead of the 0.6500 psychological mark. The said handle should now act as a pivotal point ahead of the key central bank event risk and the release of minutes of the latest FOMC meeting on Wednesday. This will play an important role in determining the next leg of a directional move for the NZD/USD pair.
The markets already seem to have fully priced in at least 50 bps Fed rate hike move over the next two policy meetings. Investors, however, will look for clues about the possibility of a jumbo 75 bps rate hike in June. Apart from this, important US macro data scheduled during the latter part of the week will influence the USD and further provide some meaningful impetus to the NZD/USD pair.
In the meantime, a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields could lend some support to the buck. Moreover, absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US warrants some caution before placing fresh bullish bets around the NZD/USD pair. This makes it prudent to wait for sustained strength beyond the 0.6500 mark before positioning for any further appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6469
|Today Daily Change
|0.0078
|Today Daily Change %
|1.22
|Today daily open
|0.6391
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6404
|Daily SMA50
|0.6679
|Daily SMA100
|0.6704
|Daily SMA200
|0.6838
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6415
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6363
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6417
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6229
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7035
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6395
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6383
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6364
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6337
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6312
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6416
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6442
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6469
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from multi-week highs toward 1.0650
EUR/USD has retreated modestly toward 1.0650 after having climbed to its highest level in nearly a month at 1.0687 in the European session. Despite the recent pullback, the pair clings to strong daily gains following the euro rally that was triggered by ECB President Lagarde's hawkish comments.
GBP/USD consolidates daily gains below 1.2600
GBP/USD has erased a portion of its daily gains in the early American session after having tested 1.2600 in the European morning. The dollar stays on the back foot in the second half of the day with Wall Street's main indexes posting strong daily gains.
Gold stays in positive territory above $1,850
Gold has lost its traction following a jump above $1,860 earlier in the day but managed to hold in positive territory above $1,850. The 10-year US T-bond yield is up more than 1% on the day, capping XAU/USD's upside so far on the day despite broad dollar weakness.
Another Terra's LUNA price failed recovery attempt causes uproar in the crypto community
Terra’s LUNA price fails to recover despite Proposal 1299 to rescue over 154.7 million UST stuck in Osmosis and side chains. Do Kwon told the Terra community that sending LUNA to the burn address is "a loss".
Why is SIGA Technologies stock soaring on Monday?
SIGA Technologies is soaring again on Monday as the company continues to benefit from the spread of monkeypox throughout the globe. SIGA has a monkeypox vaccine candidate that got FDA approval.