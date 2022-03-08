NZD/USD bears are moving in on 0.68 the figure

- NZD/USD bears are moving in on the price that is testing 0.6800 the figure.
- Ukraine headlines continue to drive sentiment in commodities and related-FX.
At 0.6815, NZD/USD is little changed on the day, down by some 0.13% at the time of writing towards the close of the North America session. There was some relief in terms of risk sentiment in the middy as Ukraine's tone of compromise with Russia was rehashed on Tuesday from comments made in prior sessions.
Overall, however, market risk sentiment remains low surrounding Mr Vladimir Putin's redlines and how far Ukraine can meet with them. The US has said it will ban imports of oil and gas from Russia which is keeping the oil price elevated, that did however slide on the prospects of a dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.
An interview between Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and ABC News from Monday night that was published by The Associated Press picked up on the fact that Ukraine is no longer pressing for NATO membership for Ukraine. Zelensky said he is open to "compromise" on the status of two breakaway pro-Russian territories that President Vladimir Putin recognized as independent just before unleashing the invasion on February 24.
''That seems to be stoking optimism of a possible de-escalation,'' analysts at ANZ bank said. ''Stepping back though, FX markets remain volatile and there are cross-currents aplenty for the NZD still, with higher commodity prices and short end rates (the 2y swap closed at 2.905% yesterday) going head to head with wavering risk appetite, fears of stagflation, sinking domestic confidence and clear signs of wobbles in the housing market. NZD trading conditions thus still look very mixed.''
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6814
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|0.6824
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6722
|Daily SMA50
|0.6729
|Daily SMA100
|0.6841
|Daily SMA200
|0.6932
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6926
|Previous Daily Low
|0.682
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6873
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6665
|Previous Monthly High
|0.681
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6861
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6886
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6788
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6751
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6682
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6893
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6962
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6999
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
