NZD/JPY technical analysis: Struggles around 38.2% Fibo., below key resistance-confluence

- NZD/JPY trades near 12-day high amid New Zealand Dollar (NZD) strength, lack of momentum.
- 100-day EMA, the monthly top can question buyers despite breaking 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement.
With the upbeat New Zealand inflation numbers and overall strength of Antipodeans, the NZD/JPY trades near the highest levels in 12-day while taking the bids to 72.72 ahead of the European markets’ open on Tuesday.
38.2% Fibonacci retracement of March to June declines, at 72.75, acts as immediate resistance for the pair, a break of which can propel the quote towards 72.95/73.00 resistance confluence comprising 100-day exponential moving average (EMA) and the monthly high.
If at all buyers refrain from respecting overbought conditions of 14-day relative strength index (RSI) and cross 73.00 round-figure, 50% Fibonacci retracement level near 73.52 and 200-day EMA figure of 73.95 could be on their radars.
Meanwhile, 72.20 and 21-day EMA level of 72.00 can keep sellers in check ahead of pleasing them with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 71.79.
In a case where prices slip beneath 71.79, the monthly bottom close to 71.50 and June 20 high near 71.10 could come back on the chart.
NZD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.72
|Today Daily Change
|21 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29%
|Today daily open
|72.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.77
|Daily SMA50
|71.7
|Daily SMA100
|73.52
|Daily SMA200
|74.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.66
|Previous Daily Low
|72.12
|Previous Weekly High
|72.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.51
|Previous Monthly High
|72.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.27
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.27
