NZD/JPY surges towards year-to-date highs in the upper 86.00s as global yield rally pressures yen, NZ CPI eyed

NZD/JPY rode a wave of yen weakness on Tuesday, surging roughly 1.5% to come within a few pips of testing annual highs printed last month in the 86.90s. For now, the pair is struggling to hold above last week’s 86.66 highs and is currently trading in the 86.60s. A further rise in global yields amid further bets on global central bank tightening was the major driver of the latest rally in NZD/JPY.
Japanese politicians have been jawboning more and more in recent days about the negative impact of yen weakness, but until the BoJ budges from its ultra-dovish policy stance, the yen remains vulnerable to further losses. Remarks from BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda earlier in the week suggested that the bank won’t be looking to change its policy stance any time soon.
That suggests risks remain tilted to the upside and a bullish breakout into the 87.00s and further push towards the 2014 highs in the 94.00s remains on the cards. Further adding to these upside risks is New Zealand Consumer Price Inflation data for Q1 2022 scheduled for release on Thursday. The YoY rate of inflation is seen jumping to 7.1% and the QoQ rate of price gain is seen hitting 2.0%.
After the RBNZ lifted interest rates by 50 bps to 1.50% last week, a few more 50 bps rate hikes might well be in store, maintaining NZD’s massive rate advantage over the yen. If profit-taking on yen shorts does see the pair drop back again, traders should not support in the form of recent lows and the 21-Day Moving Average in the low 85.00s.
NZD/Jpy
|Overview
|Today last price
|86.71
|Today Daily Change
|1.29
|Today Daily Change %
|1.51
|Today daily open
|85.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|85.21
|Daily SMA50
|81.17
|Daily SMA100
|79.22
|Daily SMA200
|78.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|85.79
|Previous Daily Low
|85.13
|Previous Weekly High
|86.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|84.94
|Previous Monthly High
|86.96
|Previous Monthly Low
|77.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|85.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|85.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|85.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|84.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|84.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|85.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|86.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|86.43
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
