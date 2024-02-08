NZD/JPY rallies to multi-month highs due to dovish BoJ

- The NZD/JPY rose to 91.05 on Thursday, registering a 0.70% rally.
- The Yen was one of the worst-performing currencies due to dovish BoJ comments.
- On the four-hour chart, overbought conditions suggest a possible correction in the near term.
In Thursday's session, the NZD/JPY staged a rally to land at 91.05, buoyed by steady a softening Yen due to the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) dovish stance. With the daily chart painting a bullish picture, the pair is tipped in favor of the Kiwi as the pair stands at its highest level since November. However, a potential correction looms on the horizon as the four-hour chart indicators strayed into overbought territory.
In line with that, Deputy Governor Uchida highlighted the unlikelihood of sudden rate hikes which drove markets to bet on a more dovish approach of the BoJ regarding its pivot to a more hawkish policy. For the next sessions, incoming data will be key to dictate the pace of the cross but in case Japan reports negative data, the cross could see further upside as the BoJ won't have incentives to leave its ultra-loose policy.
NZD/JPY technical analysis
The technical indicators on the daily chart reflect bullish dominance. Despite a consolidation looming in the immediate term, the cross is trending above its 20, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), indicative of the buyers' stronghold on larger time frames. The rising slope and placement in the upper region of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) also reinforces the continued bullishness. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram is demonstrating an uptick with the green bars becoming longer, further empowering the buying momentum.
NZD/JPY daily chart
On the shorter four-hour chart, however, a temporary pullback seems likely. The technical indicators have reached the overbought zone suggesting the possibility of an imminent correction. In this context, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose above 70 while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) displays rising green bars. Given the intense buying pressure in the shorter time frame, a brief retreat in prices aligns with usual asset behavior after bouts of aggressive purchasing momentum.
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.02
|Today Daily Change
|0.56
|Today Daily Change %
|0.62
|Today daily open
|90.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.27
|Daily SMA50
|89.9
|Daily SMA100
|89.42
|Daily SMA200
|88.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.7
|Previous Daily Low
|89.87
|Previous Weekly High
|90.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|89.26
|Previous Monthly High
|90.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|88.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|89.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|89.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains under pressure below 0.6500
AUD/USD resumed the downside amidst surrounded by investors’ sour mood, while Chinese concerns, the rebound in the dollar and the poor performance of the commodity complex all kept the Aussie Dollar well on the defensive.
EUR/USD looks resilient and keeps targeting 1.0800
EUR/USD struggles to surpass the 1.0780/90 band amidst the absence of stronger catalysts as well as rising market chatter favouring a tighter-for-longer stance by the Federal Reserve.
Gold returns to its comfort zone around $2,030
Gold came under renewed bearish pressure and declined to the $2,030 area on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory above 4.1%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground.
Bitcoin price could hit $46,000 as the allure of US BTC ETFs expand beyond China
Bitcoin (BTC) price has pushed north after a prolonged period of consolidation, with the change coming on the back of new revelations that the allure of US ETFs has spread beyond China.
Not so fast: Federal Reserve puts a pause on future rate cuts
In my December article, Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve suggested that inflation had eased over the past year, while remaining elevated, but economic growth had slowed from the third quarter’s strong pace.