NZD/JPY Price Forecast: A bullish-engulfing candle pattern prepare bulls attack towards 81.00

- NZD/JPY bounced off monthly lows, reclaimed the 80.00 figure.
- NZD/JPY extends its advance amid risk-off market sentiment that could cause NZD weakness.
- NZD/JPY: Two-technical bullish signals open the door for further upside in the pair.
The NZD/JPY bounced off monthly lows around 79.70s, climb as the Asian Pacific session begins, is trading at 80.49 during the day at the time of writing. The market sentiment is mixed, as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose to new all-time highs. However, Asian equity indices futures failed to gain traction, except for the Japanese Topix, the only advancing some 0.38%.
On Thursday, the NZD/JPY began the day near the monthly lows, but good macroeconomic data coming out of New Zealand spur an upward move, as the data released increased the odds of a 50 basis point rate hike by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.
Nevertheless, the rally stalled around 80.40 in the New York session, as the pair dipped 30 pips without any known reason, which also caused a fall in US Treasury yields. However, towards the end of the New York session, the pair reclaimed the 80.40 area.
NZD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The daily chart shows that the NZD/JPY is trading above the May 27 high at 80.17, previous resistance that turned support. Also, a bullish-engulfing candle pattern composed of two candles just formed, adding more fuel to the upward bias. Additionally, the daily moving averages (DMA’s) are below the spot price, so there are two technical bullish signals.
For NZD/JPY bulls to accelerate the uptrend, they would need a daily close above the November 16 high at 80.65. In that outcome, 81.33 would be the first resistance. A breach of the latter would expose 82.20, near the year-to-date high, which lies around 82.50.
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|80.48
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|80.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81
|Daily SMA50
|79.33
|Daily SMA100
|78.15
|Daily SMA200
|78.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|80.63
|Previous Daily Low
|79.79
|Previous Weekly High
|81.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.94
|Previous Monthly High
|82.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|80.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|80.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|79.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|79.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|78.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|80.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD facing resistance at 1.1360, above attention would turn to 1.1400
The EUR/USD pair continued with the recovery from the lowest level since July 2020, near 1.1260 and climbed to 1.1358, just a two-day high. The euro and the Swiss franc are up versus the dollar and among the top performers of the day.
GBP/USD struggles to stay above 1.3500
GBP/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range below 1.3500 on Thursday as investors remain on the sidelines while waiting for the next significant catalyst. The mid-tier data releases from the US were largely ignored by market participants.
Gold: Precious metal succumbs to dollar strength, profit-taking, levels to watch Premium
An asset that fails to benefit from good news is exposing its weakness – this adage is relevant for gold. XAU is struggling to hold onto $1,860, despite the drop of US 10-year yields below 1.60%. What would happen if yields return to attack 1.65%? That could erase a substantial chunk of the rally.
Cryptos look bearish but one might rebound
BTC is in the process of breaking below $59,586, fading from $60K. ETH sees bulls defending $4,060 and shows signs of further bullish action. XRP sees bulls recovering ground against the bulls, overtaking strategic support levels to the upside.
Is the Federal Reserve leading markets back to normality? Premium
The Fed is not the first central bank to propose ending its emergency monetary policy. The BoC has already stopped its bond-buying. But the American institution is far more influential and will lead the parade of higher interest rates. What are the currency and market implications in the new and very different economic world?