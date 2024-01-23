NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls present battle and recover the 20-day SMA

NEWS | | By Patricio Martín
Share:
  • The NZD/JPY pair holds strong at 90.15, making gains of 0.30%.
  • The BoJ left its policy rate unchanged, just as expected.
  • Despite the mixed short-term outlook, bulls retain control, with the pair trending above the key SMAs.
  • Indicators on the four-hour chart signal a slight tilt towards selling momentum, with RSI and MACD in negative territory.

On Tuesday's session, the NZD/JPY pair made gains to 90.15 due to a 0.30% increase. Although the daily chart outlook remains neutral to bearish, bullish forces appear to maintain a strong stance. However, the pair's situation on the four-hour outlook tilts slightly towards the downside.

On the fundamental side, Governor Ueda from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) gave signs on when the bank will leave negative interest rates stating that the likelihood of achieving 2% inflation target is gradually rising. This reaffirms that the BoJ will eventually exit the ultra-loose monetary policy, which may provide some support to the Yen.

On the technical side, from a daily chart perspective, the indicators are presenting a mixed picture. The relative strength index (RSI) is trending upwards but remains in the bearish zone, suggesting a lack of strong buying momentum. This is further supported by the flat red bars display in the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), which indicates the presence of selling traction. However, the position of the cross above the 20, 100, and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) tells a different narrative, demonstrating that bulls retain robust long-term control.

Turning to the shorter-time frame, the RSI on the four-hour chart is also navigating in the bear territory with a negative incline, suggesting a possible continuation of the selling pressure in the near term. The MACD paints a similar picture with flat red bars, highlighting a pause in bullish activity. Considering these factors, the immediate momentum on the four-hour chart is slightly tipped in favour of the bears. Nonetheless, with the bulls demonstrating resilience, traders should keep a close eye for any potential shift in momentum that may hint towards a reversal of the short-term bearish trend as bulls are presenting a battle.

NZD/JPY technical levels

NZD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 90.19
Today Daily Change 0.27
Today Daily Change % 0.30
Today daily open 89.92
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 90.02
Daily SMA50 89.93
Daily SMA100 89.05
Daily SMA200 87.67
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 90.81
Previous Daily Low 89.92
Previous Weekly High 90.8
Previous Weekly Low 89.89
Previous Monthly High 91.52
Previous Monthly Low 87.69
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 90.26
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 90.47
Daily Pivot Point S1 89.62
Daily Pivot Point S2 89.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 88.74
Daily Pivot Point R1 90.52
Daily Pivot Point R2 91.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 91.4

 

NZD/JPY daily chart

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD remains directionless below 0.6600

AUD/USD remains directionless below 0.6600

AUD/USD managed to bounce off three-day lows and reclaimed the area around 0.6580, coincident with the key 200-day SMA.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD appears weaker amidst Dollar gains

EUR/USD appears weaker amidst Dollar gains

EUR/USD kept the downward bias well in place and retreated to multi-week lows in the 1.0820 zone amidst increasing pre-ECB weakness.

EUR/USD News

Gold turns bearish in the near term, holds above $2,000

Gold turns bearish in the near term, holds above $2,000

Gold lost its traction and declined toward $2,020 in the second half of the day on Tuesday, erasing the majority of daily gains in the process. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield holds above 4% and the US Dollar capitalizes on souring mood, weighing on XAU/USD.

Gold News

Injective Price Prediction: Volan Mainnet Upgrade fails to catalyze recovery after 20% slump

Injective Price Prediction: Volan Mainnet Upgrade fails to catalyze recovery after 20% slump

Injective (INJ) price has been on a steep load-shedding exercise for the past week, joining the broader market dump. Bitcoin (BTC) is leading the pack with a break below the $40,000 psychological level as markets bleed in the wake of increasing volatility.

Read more

Cautious trading as investors eye earnings, BoJ considering rate hike

Cautious trading as investors eye earnings, BoJ considering rate hike

Stock markets are trading a little in the red on Tuesday, with investors eyeing earnings results - including Netflix - after the close and the result from the Republican presidential primary.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures