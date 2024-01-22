NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears pull the cross dow n the 20-day SMA, bulls must step in

- The NZD/JPY pair facing a notable downshift towards 89.95.
- Negative incline and territory of the daily chart's RSI signals strong selling momentum.
- Four-hour-chart indicators allude to intensifying bearish sentiment, despite SMAs endorsing bullish outlook on a wider scale.
On Monday's session, the NZD/JPY pair was observed at 89.95. Technically speaking, the selling pressure is visible on the daily chart, with bears gaining ground, while the four-hour chart revealed signs of gloom with indicators diving into negative territory.
Looking at the indicators on the daily chart, it is reflected that the bears are currently dominating. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is on the negative side with a declining slope, indicating a bearish sentiment in the market. Similarly, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) portrays a bearish scenario with rising red bars. Tha being said, although the pair is trading below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), it is still above the 100 and 200-day SMAs implying a strong grip by bulls in the long run. However, the bulls need to garner more momentum to dominate the shorter time frames.
Shifting focus to the shorter time frame, the selling pressure is also the dominant force. The RSI on the four-hour chart is showing signs of entering oversold conditions, hinting at an imminent pullback. Similarly, the MACD on this timeframe continues to print red bars, adding fuel to the prevailing selling momentum. In summary, despite the broader bullish control, the bears seem to be dictating the short-term moves.
NZD/JPY technical levels
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|89.99
|Today Daily Change
|-0.57
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.63
|Today daily open
|90.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.01
|Daily SMA50
|89.91
|Daily SMA100
|89.02
|Daily SMA200
|87.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.7
|Previous Daily Low
|90.31
|Previous Weekly High
|90.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|89.89
|Previous Monthly High
|91.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|87.69
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|90.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91.14
NZD/JPY daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
