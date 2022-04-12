- The NZD/JPY remains steady at around 85.50 amid a dismal market mood.
- Geopolitics and higher bond yields spurred risk aversion.
- NZD/JPY Price Forecast: A symmetrical triangle in an uptrend looms and, once broken, would target 88.86.
NZD/JPY is almost flat as the Asian Pacific session begins, gaining some 0.08%, though short of Monday cycle high around 86.04. At press time, the NZD/JPY is trading at 85.56.
Risk aversion, global bond yields rising, and Russo-Ukraine jitters weighed on the NZD/JPY
The market sentiment remains dismal, following the lead of US equities. Asian stock futures point to a lower open, while worldwide bond yields keep rising as global central banks tighten monetary conditions to tackle inflation. Additionally, the Ukraine-Russia conflict intensified, as reports point out that Russia could use chemical weapons, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated early in the Asian session.
Zelenskyy added that Russia concentrates tens of thousands of soldiers for its next offensive near the Donbas regions. At the same time, the leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic claimed that the Russian forces have control of the Mariupol port.
The New Zealand docket featured the NZIER Business confidence survey, which showed that business confidence and demand conditions worsened in the first quarter of 2022, blaming the coronavirus pandemic.
On the Japanese front, March’s Producer Price Index (PPI) rose by 0.8% m/m, lower than the 0.9%, while the yearly reading showed that prices increased by 9.5%, higher than the 9.3% estimated.
NZD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The NZD/JPY consolidated in the last eleven trading days in the 84-86.50 area. The daily moving averages (DMAs) reside below 80.39, with just the 50-DMA trending, while the 100 and the 200-DMA’s lie at 78.88 and 78.54, respectively. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), at 71.90, signals that the NZD/JPY upward move is overextended, as RSI is in overbought territory, meaning that the pair might be range-bound.
Nevertheless, a symmetrical triangle in an uptrend would break upwards, and the target would be 88.86. If the NZD/JPY breaks upward, the first resistance would be 86..00. A breach of the latter would expose April 5 daily high at 86.38, followed by the March 28 daily high at 86.95.
On the flip side, the NZD/JPY first support would be 85.00. Once cleared, the NZD/JPY first support would be 84.24, followed by 84.00.
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|85.56
|Today Daily Change
|0.48
|Today Daily Change %
|0.56
|Today daily open
|85.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|83.91
|Daily SMA50
|80.05
|Daily SMA100
|78.82
|Daily SMA200
|78.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|85.58
|Previous Daily Low
|84.98
|Previous Weekly High
|86.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|84.51
|Previous Monthly High
|86.96
|Previous Monthly Low
|77.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|85.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|85.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|84.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|84.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|84.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|85.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|85.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|86.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears in control as CNH weakens
AUD/USD is pressured and down by some 0.4% on Monday s the US dollar bounces back to life and CNH is pressured. CNH weakened against the dollar on investor concern over capital outflow at the same time that the benchmark yield differentials between China and the United States turned negative.
Gold sits near old resistance, $1,950, eyes break of $1,970s
The price of gold is firming within the old resistance around $1,950 with bulls pining for a rally beyond the $1,970 critical resistance for the days ahead. The US dollar held just below two-year highs against a basket of currencies on Monday.
EUR/USD: Bullish accumulation under way, eyes on weekly M-formation
EUR/USD is accumulating at the bottom of the bearish cycle. The weekly chart has an M-formation printed, a reversion pattern that would be expected to see the price revert to test the neckline as resistance.
Crypto.com price is likely to fall an additional 15%
Crypto.com price has seen a massive uptick in sellers' volume on the 9-Hour chart. CRO price has yet to retest the throwback of the breached trend line, currently $0.34. Invalidation of the bearish downtrend is a spike above $0.45.
Will USD/JPY hit 130? Beware of broad FX sell-off
Investors continued to buy US dollars, driving the greenback to its strongest level against the Japanese Yen in more than 6 years. The biggest driving force for USD/JPY right now are U.S. yields which have been in a relentless uptrend for the past 2 months.