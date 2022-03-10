NZD/JPY hits highest since November 2021, eyes test of 80.00 level as commodity-FX outperforms

NEWS | | By Joel Frank
  • NZD/JPY hit its highest levels since November 2021 at 79.80 on Thursday, with commodity-linked currencies like the kiwi outperforming.
  • The kiwi has been benefitting from higher commodity prices, which are positive for NZ’s terms of trade.
  • It looks like the 80.00 level may well be there for the taking for NZD/JPY in the coming days.

NZD/JPY hit its highest levels since November 2021 at 79.80 on Thursday, with commodity-linked currencies like the kiwi (and Aussie and loonie) in demand in wake of recent upside in prices across the commodity complex in recent sessions, even though commodities were for the most part more subdued this Thursday. Whilst risk assets (like global equities) have been under pressure and choppy in recent days amid stagflation fears as a result of the Ukraine conflict remain elevated, and while this may well have slowed NZD/JPY’s recent ascent, traders appear to be taking the more sanguine view that commodity price upside will be of net benefit for the kiwi. Higher commodity prices are certainly a plus for the terms of trade of net commodity-exporting nations like New Zealand.

The other think going for the kiwi is that the RBNZ, concerned by already very elevated inflationary pressures in New Zealand, the historically tight labour market and elevated house prices, may well quicken the pace of monetary policy tightening in the months ahead. That puts upwards pressure on long-term New Zealand government bond yields, attracting flows of cash out of Japan where longer-term yields are subdued near zero amid the BoJ’s policy of Yield Curve Control. It looks like the 80.00 level may well be there for the taking for NZD/JPY in the coming days.

As has been the case in recent weeks, any momentary risk-off-related kiwi weakness as a result of concerns about the Ukraine war and its global economic impact will likely be seen as a dip-buying opportunity by those wanting to bet that rising commodities (also a result of the Ukraine crisis) will lift NZD. Should NZD/JPY make it above the 80.00 level, the next really significant area of support is in the 82.25-82.50 area. Having already rallied 2.5% on the month, it may take some time for the pair to rally a further more than 3.0% to this area.

NZD/Jpy

Overview
Today last price 79.74
Today Daily Change 0.48
Today Daily Change % 0.61
Today daily open 79.26
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 77.69
Daily SMA50 77.44
Daily SMA100 78.24
Daily SMA200 77.91
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 79.4
Previous Daily Low 78.68
Previous Weekly High 78.96
Previous Weekly Low 77.08
Previous Monthly High 78.38
Previous Monthly Low 75.53
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 79.12
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 78.95
Daily Pivot Point S1 78.83
Daily Pivot Point S2 78.39
Daily Pivot Point S3 78.1
Daily Pivot Point R1 79.55
Daily Pivot Point R2 79.83
Daily Pivot Point R3 80.27

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

