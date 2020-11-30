NZD/JPY bulls push pair to new 2020 highs above 73.40

- NZD/JPY bulls pushed the pair to fresh year-to-date highs above 73.40 on Monday.
- Though the move was brief, and the pair quickly dropped back to the 73.10s, a technical bullish bias remains intact.
NZD/JPY managed to eke out fresh year-to-date highs above the 73.35 high set back in January, with the pair even managing to briefly make it above 73.40, although not quite advancing as far as the late December 2019 high just above 73.50.
The pair retraced the move quite sharply, however, dropping back to current trading levels in the 73.10s by the start of Tuesday Asia trade. Despite the retracement, the pair’s near-term technical bias does remain to the upside.
NZD/JPY has been trading within a bullish trend channel for pretty much a whole week now; to the downside, the uptrend support links the 25, 27 and 30 November lows, while to the upside, the uptrend resistance links the 24, 25 and 30 November highs.
A downside break of this bullish trend channel would open the door for a move lower back towards a key area of support around 72.80 that coincides with the early November high. Should the pair instead opt to take the path of least resistance and continue to grind higher, fresh annual highs are likely to be printed above 73.40 and perhaps even a test of the 73.50 level and December 2019 highs at 73.54.
NZD/USD four hour chart
Other key NZD/JPY levels
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.16
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|73.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.69
|Daily SMA50
|70.49
|Daily SMA100
|70.44
|Daily SMA200
|68.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.24
|Previous Daily Low
|72.89
|Previous Weekly High
|73.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.92
|Previous Monthly High
|70.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|68.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.20 despite EZ inflation miss
EUR/USD has resumed its gains. Optimism about a vaccine and stimulus hopes are weighing on the safe-haven dollar. The US ISM MAnufacturing PMI and Fed Chair Powell's testimony are awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.34 amid Brexit headlines, dollar weakness
GBP/USD has retreated from the 1.34 level as EU and UK negotiators are sending mixed messages about the chances for a Brexit deal can be clinched this week despite sticking points.
XAU/USD’s rebound stalls below $1800 ahead of US data, Powell
Gold (XAU/USD) stalls its rebound from five-month lows of $1765 in the European session this Tuesday, as the 100-hourly moving average (HMA) guards the immediate upside near $1797.
Forex Today: New month, fresh market gains, PMIs, Powell's testimony and Brexit eyed
Markets have resumed their gains and the dollar is on the back foot once again as the dust settles from end-of-month flows. Optimism about vaccines and Brexit counter concerns from Powell and Yellen about the US economy.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!