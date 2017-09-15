NZ: Saturday’s general election set to be a close race - Westpac

Analysts at Westpac explained that it’s a busy week in New Zealand, with Saturday’s general election set to be a close race.

Key Quotes:

"New Zealand general election will be held on Saturday 23 September. Current polling is pointing to a very close race between the incumbent right of centre National Party and the main centre-left opposition Labour Party.

If the current government returns to power, it probably won’t have a big impact on our forecasts.

However, if there is a change in government, the stance of policy could shift in a number of important areas, including fiscal and monetary policy, the housing market, immigration, and environmental policy.

We’ll be taking a closer look at how things are stacking up on these fronts over the next few weeks."