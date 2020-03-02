NZ PM Ardern: Will extend the inbound travel ban by a further seven days

New Zealand’s government will extend the inbound travel bank from China by a further seven days, said Prime Minister Arden on Monday.

She added that the government will also impose tighter restrictions on travellers from Italy and South Korea.

On February, 24th, Arden had said that China's travel restrictions will remain in place for another eight days.

This comes after the count of new coronavirus cases in South Korea and China continues to rise while the outbreak spreads across the globe.

The US reports the second coronavirus death in Seattle while Egypt Health Minister said the country detected second virus case.

Israel reported 10th case while Ecuador confirmed five new cases of coronavirus.