NZ PM Ardern: Urges people to remain vigilant and to stay at home if possible

Despite easing back the social distance restrictions this week, New Zealand (NZ) Prime Minister (PM) Jacinda Ardern urges the citizens to remain vigilant and to stay at home if possible.

Last week, Ardern said that her government is looking at all options to stimulate the economy.

New Zealand is one of the major economies relatively less hit by the coronavirus pandemic and has managed to effectively emerge from the crisis.

Therefore, the local currency, the NZD, remains better-off as compared to its European peers.

However, the NZD/USD pair is now trading with moderate losses below 0.6050 on talks of negative rates by RBNZ.