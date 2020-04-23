NZ PM Ardern: Looking at all options to stimulate the economy

New Zealand’s (NZ) Prime Minister (PM) Jacinda Ardern was out on the wires in the last minutes, via Reuters, said that her government is looking at all options to stimulate the economy.

She added that they will not rule any stimulus option in or out to support the economy.

Market reaction

The kiwi dollar saw a small pop-up on the above comments, taking the NZD/USD pair back to 0.5950 levels. The spot bounced-off a new two-week low of 0.5911.