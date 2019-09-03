NZ FinMin Robertson: Do not see unconventional policy in NZ in the short term

New Zealand’s (NZ) Finance Minister Robertson is making the following comments on the economy and monetary policy outlook, courtesy Reuters.

Key Points:

Accepts monetary, fiscal policy must work together. Does not see unconventional policy in NZ in the short term. Government is prepared to respond in an economic shock.

The Kiwi is being offered no reprieve from the above comments on the monetary policy, as it meanders near four-year lows of 0.6270 reached some minutes ago.