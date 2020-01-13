Analysts at ANZ suggest that it’s useful to kick off the year by taking a big picture look at what they’ll be watching closely, including some of the tail-risks that could mean our forecasts are completely wrong.
Key Quotes
“First up, we should acknowledge that over a one-year horizon, the fate of the NZ economy isn’t entirely in its own hands. The weather, natural disasters, commodity prices, global geopolitics, global credit markets and the NZD could all have a say in how the economy performs, but it’s a case of rolling with the punches.”
“In terms of things that actually reflect our choices and policy settings, we’ll be watching credit availability, business sentiment activity indicators, the details of the Government’s infrastructure spend-up, the housing market, and indicators of resource stretch and inflation pressure in the economy.”
