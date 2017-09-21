NZ: External imbalances are ‘off the radar’ - ANZ

New Zealand’s current account deficit narrowed slightly more than expected in Q2 as helped by historical revisions, the annual deficit fell to 2.8% of GDP, noes he research team a ANZ.

Key Quotes

“New Zealand’s external imbalances (often the economy’s Achilles heel) are ‘off the radar’ and are expected to remain so.”

“There are limited implications for our views on Q2 GDP growth tomorrow. We expect a 0.7% q/q lift, although at the margin, perhaps the risks are not quite as skewed to the upside as we initially thought.”

“Key Points