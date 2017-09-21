NZ: External imbalances are ‘off the radar’ - ANZ

NZ: External imbalances are ‘off the radar’ - ANZBy Sandeep Kanihama
New Zealand’s current account deficit narrowed slightly more than expected in Q2 as helped by historical revisions, the annual deficit fell to 2.8% of GDP, noes he research team a ANZ.
Key Quotes
“New Zealand’s external imbalances (often the economy’s Achilles heel) are ‘off the radar’ and are expected to remain so.”
“There are limited implications for our views on Q2 GDP growth tomorrow. We expect a 0.7% q/q lift, although at the margin, perhaps the risks are not quite as skewed to the upside as we initially thought.”
“Key Points
- As it typically does, the unadjusted current account deficit widened in Q2 to $618m (from a $221m surplus in Q1). This was a smaller deficit than consensus expectations, and saw the annual deficit narrow to 2.8% of GDP from a revised 2.9% of GDP in Q1 (previously reported at 3.1%).
- The seasonally adjusted current account deficit also narrowed (and by slightly more than our own expectations). It printed at $1.6bn, down from a $2.8bn deficit in Q1. That was driven primarily by a reduction in the goods deficit (to $0.4bn) as export volumes rebounded strongly, and a further lift in the balance on services surplus. The latter in fact rose to an all-time high of $1.3bn, on the back of stronger international tourist spending. The investment income deficit also narrowed, in large part due to better returns on New Zealand’s (largely portfolio) investments abroad.
- The external balance sheet continues to look in reasonable shape (by New Zealand’s standards at least). In large part due to valuation changes, the net international liability position grew by $1.2bn to $154.2bn. However, as a share of GDP it fell to 57.5%. It was a similar story for net external debt, which grew modestly in absolute terms, but fell to 54.3% of GDP. That figure has been tracking lower for a number of years and signals a slowly improving balance sheet (albeit from a poor starting position).
- We expect the current account to remain in check over the coming years. The full impact of a strong terms of trade has yet to fully diffuse into the numbers and a moderation in credit growth is reducing pressure on the need to source offshore funding to fill a local savings void.”
