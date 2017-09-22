NY Fed's GDP Nowcast rose to 1.6% for Q3 of 2017

NY Fed's GDP Nowcast rose to 1.6% for Q3 of 2017By Eren Sengezer
"The New York Fed Staff Nowcast stands at 1.6% for 2017:Q3 and 2.0% for 2017:Q4," the Federal Reserve Bank of New York announced on Friday.
Key quotes:
- News from this week's data releases increased the nowcast for both quarters by 0.2 percentage point.
- Positive surprises from housing data accounted for the increase.
