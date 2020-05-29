NY Fed: Treasury purchases next week will be lowered to $22.5 billion

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York announced on Friday that it will purchase approximately $4.5 billion in Treasury securities every day next week.

With this decision, the total amount of weekly purchases will be lowered to $22.5 billion from $25 billion this week.

Market reaction

This announcement was largely ignored by the market participants. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.1% on the day at 98.37. On the other hand, Wall Street's main indexes continue to trade mixed while waiting for US President Donald Trump's press conference on China.