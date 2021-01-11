NY Fed Survey: Expected household income growth increases to 2.2% in December

Median inflation expectations increased at the medium-term horizon and remained unchanged at the short-term horizon, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York noted in its latest Survey of Consumer Expectations.

Additional takeaways

"Median inflation expectations remained unchanged in December at the one-year horizon at 3.0%."

"In contrast, median inflation expectations at the three-year horizon increased for the second consecutive month, from 2.8% in November to 3.0% in December."

"Median one-year ahead expected earnings growth remained unchanged at 2.0% in December."

"The mean perceived probability of losing one's job in the next 12 months increased slightly from 14.6% in November to 15.0% in December."

"Median expected household income growth increased by 0.1 percentage point to 2.2% in December."

"Median household spending growth expectations decreased from its recent peak of 3.7% in November to 3.4% in December."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this publication and was last seen gaining 0.52% on the day at 90.57.