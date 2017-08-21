NY Fed: Individuals’ near-term outlook for the labor market deteriorates - Survey

NY Fed: Individuals’ near-term outlook for the labor market deteriorates - SurveyBy Eren Sengezer
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday published its findings from the Survey of Consumer Expectations (SCE) Labor Market Survey with the key quotes found below:
- Individuals’ near-term outlook for the labor market deteriorates
- Regarding consumer experiences, survey shows an increase in the proportion of individuals who searched for a job, and a decline in the average full-time offer wage
- Expectations regarding receiving job offers and the amount of average expected offer (conditional on receiving one) both declined
- The average reservation wage—the lowest wage respondents would be willing to accept for a new job—declined to its lowest level since March 2015
