Nvidia appears to be readying for a pullback at the moment.

NVDA is still trading in overbought territory on the RSI.

Fed Chair Powell’s testimony has depressed markets this week.

Barclay’s named Nvidia its top AI pick on Thursday.

Three days into this four-session trading week, Nvidia (NVDA) appears to be headed for a pullback. While last week the leading maker of advanced GPUs for the artificial intelligence industry advanced 10.1%, this week has seen an overall 0.8% gain from a mixed bag of price action. Despite a decent gain on Tuesday, Nvidia traded lower on Wednesday and Thursday as the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite slid 0.43% on the week.

Now in Friday’s premarket, the outlook appears even worse. NASDAQ 100 futures are down 0.7% at the time of writing, while Nvidia stock is off 0.9%.

Nvidia stock news: With Powell testimony, markets expect ‘higher for longer’ rate regime

The overall market has been somewhat depressed this week after Jay Powell, the Chair of the Federal Reserve, testified before the two houses of Congress this week on keeping interest rates elevated for the foreseeable future.

On Wednesday, Powell addressed a committee of the House of Representatives, and then on Thursday it was a banking committee at the Senate. Both occasions saw Powell stick to his guns on keeping rates high through the end of the year. The market sold off on both days as Powell reiterated his belief that the central bank would raise interest rates on two more occasions this year – this despite the market largely expecting the bank to either halt rate hikes altogether or apply a single hike sometime in the second half of 2023.

The “higher for longer” interest rate regime that most expect to remain heading into 2024 should put downward pressure on growth stocks since the risk-free rate will remain high. Nvidia is chiefly valued around 40x sales, because Wall Street expects revenues to explode due to AI-based investment over the course of this decade. Higher rates, however, make future profits somewhat less valuable compared with a lower rate environment.

Nvidia stock news: Barclays makes NVDA top AI pick

On Thursday, Barclays bank analysts said Nvidia was their top pick for the AI revolution over Microsoft (MSFT), which owns a majority share of ChatGPT-creator OpenAI. In a note to clients, Barclays wrote that while Microsoft’s expectation calls for AI to lead to a 1% gain in its Azure cloud business, Nvidia expects revenue to jump from $7.2 billion in the most recent quarter reported in May to $11 billion in the current quarter, the results of which will be reported in late August.

“We believe that most of the near-term economic value attached to AI will accrue to a handful of key names in the foundational hardware segments of the AI value chain,” wrote Barclays.

Indeed, analysts are already estimating that largely due to AI investment from hyperscalers, Nvidia revenue will top $42.8 billion this fiscal year and reach nearly $52.5 billion the following year.

Nvidia FAQs What is Nvidia known for? Nvidia is the leading fabless designer of graphics processing units or GPUs. These sophisticated devices allow computers to better process graphics for display interfaces by accelerating computer memory and RAM. This is especially true in the world of video games, where Nvidia graphics cards became a mainstay of the industry. Additionally, Nvidia is well-known as the creator of its CUDA API that allows developers to create software for a number of industries using its parallel computing platform. Nvidia chips are leading products in the data center, supercomputing and artificial intelligence industries. The company is also viewed as one of the inventors of the system-on-a-chip design. What is the history of Nvidia? Current CEO Jensen Huang founded Nvidia with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem in 1993. All three founders were semiconductor engineers, who had previously worked at AMD, Sun Microsystems, IBM and Hewlett-Packard. The team set out to build more proficient GPUs than currently existed in the market and largely succeeded by late 1990s. The company was founded with $40,000 but secured $20 million in funding from Sequoia Capital venture fund early on. Nvidia went public in 1999 under the ticker NVDA. Nvidia became a leading designer of chips to the data center, PC, automotive and mobile markets through its close relationship with Taiwan Semiconductor. What is Nvidia’s relationship to artificial intelligence? In 2022, Nvidia released its ninth-generation data center GPU called the H100. This GPU is specifically designed with the needs of artificial intelligence applications in mind. For instance, OpenAI’s ChatGPT and GPT-4 large language models (LLMs) rely on the H100’s high efficiency in parallel processing to execute a high number of commands quickly. The chip is said to speed up networks by six times Nvidia’s previous A100 chip and is based on the new Hopper architecture. The H100 chip contains 80 billion transistors. Nvidia’s market cap reached $1 trillion in May 2023 largely on the promise of its H100 chip becoming the “picks and shovels” of the coming AI revolution. Why does Jensen Huang have a cult following? Long-time CEO Jense Huang has a cult following in Silicon Valley and on Wall Street due to his strict loyalty and determination to build Nvidia into one of the world’s leading companies. Nvidia neary fell apart on several occasions, but each time Huang bet everything on a new technology that turned out to be the ticket to the company’s success. Huang is seen as a visionary in Silicon Valley, and his company is at the forefront of most major breakthroughs in computer processing. Huang is known for his enthusiastic keynote addresses at annual Nvidia GTC conferences, as well as his love of black leather jackets and Denny’s, the fast food chain where the company was founded.

Nvidia stock forecast

Nvidia stock has made a rounding shape over the past five sessions that are similar to a bearish tower top, although the pattern is not a perfect rendition. The most popular reason to see a bearish setup for NVDA stock is the Relative Strength Index (RSI). It is true that the RSI has mostly been overbought (trading above the 70 level) since May 18, but at some point the stock needs to trade lower and let the RSI sink to normal, neutral levels – 50 at the least.

NVDA stock is below $428 in the premarket. A break of $420 should see Nvidia stock pull back to $400 at least. That price level is a good round psychological level for traders, but it may not hold.

If it fails to hold, then the $373 to $378 demand zone should provide the necessary support. This region held up from May 25 to June 8. With the overall market looking ready for a pullback – the NASDAQ 100 is also overbought on the daily RSI – it wouldn’t be unusual for a certain portion of traders to take profits.