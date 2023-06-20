- Goldman Sachs has cut its outlook for 2023 Chinese GDP growth to 5.4%.
- Nio cut model prices by $4,200 earlier in June.
- May deliveries from the electric-vehicle company dropped 12% YoY.
- NIO stock drops 3% in Tuesday premarket.
Nio (NIO) stock is on the backfoot on Tuesday after Goldman Sachs released an update to its economic outlook for China on Monday that forecasts 5.4% growth in 2023. Goldman’s prior forecast had predicted 6% growth.
This news sent most Chinese American Depository Shares (ADRs) lower early Tuesday, including Nio. The stock is down 2% at $9.20 in Tuesday’s early trading, while the broader market also looks pessimistic. NASDAQ 100, S&P 500 and Dow futures are all dropping around 1% at the time of writing.
Nio stock news: Chinese economy upsets again
A narrative has begun to set in across Wall Street. It follows a generally pessimistic approach to Chinese equities. If it’s not related to the Chinese government’s crackdown on tech companies, then pundits point out that Chinese growth is faltering in the post-pandemic world. If it’s not related to the US belief that China is imminently prepared to invade Taiwan – and thus experience repercussions from US or EU sanctions – then they say that China’s unwillingness to allow US regulators to view audits from ADR-linked companies makes them uninvestable. They just can’t seem to win.
Goldman’s new downgrade of Chinese economic growth signals yet another fault line in the deteriorating relationship between US investors and the once beloved Chinese equity market. Chinese youth unemployment rose to a record high last week, and retail sales, industrial growth, and fixed asset investment figures all showed a flagging level of growth over the past month.
In unrelated but important news, Alibaba’s (BABA) long-time CEO on Tuesday left his position. Daniel Zhang will be leaving the company to head up Alibaba’s new cloud computing spinoff. This news was previously reported, but BABA stock still sold off 2% on the news that Joseph Tsai will take over as chairman. The cloud computing segment is viewed as the most profitable part of Alibaba.
Nio delivered 6,155 electric vehicles in May – a 12.4% decrease from the year-ago quarter. In response, management cut prices by an average of $4,200. To make matters worse, Nio’s gross margin in the first quarter dropped to 1%. Just one year ago, this figure was close to 14%.
EV stocks FAQs
What are electric vehicles?
Electric vehicles or EVs are automobiles that use rechargable batteries and electric motors to accelerate rather than internal combustion engines (ICEs). They have been around for more that 100 years, but battery technology research & development was meager for much of the 20th century. Lithium-ion battery technology became advanced enough to produce EVs at scale in the late 1990s and 2000s, and sales have been steadily increasing since then Tesla’s Roadster was unveiled in 2008. EVs are viewed as a means of reducing carbon emissions since battery electric vehicles (BEVs) themselves produce zero emissions. Other vehicles called plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) utilize both battery electric power and ICEs as a backup.
What is the market share held by EVs?
EVs are growing from a small base, but they rose from 9% of global new auto sales in 2021 to 14% of the total in 2022. This was a 65% YoY growth rate, and the industry delivered 10.2 million EVs worldwide in 2022. Projections show this number climbing above 16 million in 2023. Across the world, market shares differ greatly among nations. Nearly 88% of Norwegian new car sales in 2022 were EVs. On the other hand, the United States, where much of the modern innovation in EVs was forged, had less than 8% of new vehicle sales go to EVs in 2022. The largest EV market in the world, China, saw 30% of the market go to EVs that year.
Who is the father of the EV?
We know you’re thinking Elon Musk, but he’s probably more like the father of the mass-market, contemporary EV. All the way back in 1827, a Hungarian priest named Anyos Jedlik invented the electric motor and used it the following year to power a vehicle of sorts. French scientist Gaston Planté invented the lead-acid battery in 1859, and German engineer Andreas Flocken built the first true electric car for the public in 1888. EVs made up about 38% of all vehicles sold in the US around 1900. They began losing market share rapidly after 1910 when gasoline-powered vehicles grew much more affordable. They largely died off until new research programs in the 1990s led to gradual private sector investment in the 2000s.
Who are the biggest makers of electric vehicles?
China’s BYD is by far the largest manufacturer of EVs in the world. In 2022 it sold 1.8 million EVs and in the second half of the year made up 20% of the global market. The asterisk given to BYD is that the vast majority of these vehicles are hybrids. Tesla’s 12% market share is often treated as more significant than BYD, because it only sells BEVs and is the most famous EV brand in the world. Volkswagen, BMW and Wuling then round out the top five. As a new sector with heavy investment though, many startups have flooded the market. These include China’s Nio, Li Auto and Xpeng; a Swedish-Chinese manufacturer called Polestar; and Lucid and Rivian from the US.
Nio stock forecast
Nio stock broke above its five-month descending trendline last week. Additionally, bulls grew excited when NIO stock conquered the $9.50 resistance level. On Friday, however, this all changed. Nio stock descended below the $9.50 level, and bulls are uncertain whether they can regain some semblance of power.
The 9-day and 21-day moving averages are both merging near $8.25, and that is most likely the best idea for a future support level. Otherwise, NIO could descend to the $7.50 region near for a retouch of the former resistance trendline.
NIO daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers from sub-1.0900, struggles to extend gains
EUR/USD bounced from an intraday low of 1.0891, achieved after the data from the US showed that Housing Starts rose sharply in May. The US Dollar also gather strength against its rivals on the back of growth-related concerns.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2750 ahead of critical UK data
GBP/USD extended its daily slide and briefly traded below 1.2750 at the beginning of the American session. Demand for the US Dollar receded, with market player awaiting the UK Consumer Price Index
Gold: XAU/USD challenges monthly lows in the $1,920 price zone Premium
XAU/USD plummeted as American traders returned to their desks following a long weekend, shedding roughly $20 to trade as low as $1,929.94 a troy ounce.
Crypto markets take a breather
Bitcoin price remains ambiguous, with no clear directional bias. As a result, Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins are stuck consolidating. But things are likely to change quickly as BTC nears a breakout.
S&P 500 Forecast: Index drops 0.5% at weekly open as Chinese growth weighs on equities
The S&P 500 index is likely nearing a pullback. The index has gained for five straight weeks and now appears overbought on the daily chart’s Relative Strength Index (RSI). Despite Friday’s 0.37% decline, the index advanced 2.58% in the week ending June 16.