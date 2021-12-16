NVDA Stock Price: Nvidia surges on positive cloud computing industry report

- NASDAQ:NVDA gained 7.49% during Wednesday’s trading session.
- Keybanc released a report on the current cloud computing environment.
- The ongoing cryptocurrency bubble is adding volatility to NVIDIA’s stock.
NASDAQ:NVDA finally had its breakout day alongside the rest of the market as the bleeding seems to have temporarily stopped. Shares of the semiconductor giants surged by 7.49% on Wednesday and closed the tumultuous trading session at $304.59. It was a day of redemption for the markets as investors paused in the morning in anticipation of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech. Powell delivered a structured timeline for the Fed’s plans for rate hikes, which seemed to be enough for investors to buy up the dip. The NASDAQ soared into the close gaining 2.15%, while the S&P 500 jumped by 1.63%, and the Dow Jones added back 383 basis points.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Another day, another report on an industry that directly relates to NVIDIA’s bottom line. On Wednesday, Keybanc released a report on the state of the cloud computing industry. The month of November provided a strong measure of demand for cloud computing services, which is something that certainly benefits NVIDIA and its products. While the analyst that released the report highlighted the success of AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), perhaps investors took this opportunity to scoop up some beaten-down shares of NVIDIA. This combined with the afternoon market rally, seemed to catapult the stock higher into the closing bell.
Nvidia stock forecast
Another factor that has been causing the recent weakness in NVIDIA’s stock is the ongoing pullback in the cryptocurrencies market. Why would cryptos affect NVIDIA? Because the company offers products such as its RTX GPUs which are used in the mining of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Volatility in the markets could certainly have an impact on the demand for these products, which have had an effect on NVIDIA’s bottom line in the past, specifically during the 2018 crypto boom and bust cycle.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds its ground around 1.1300 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD continues to push higher in the early European session on Thursday as the greenback remains on the back foot. Although the latest PMI data from the euro area came in below market expectations, the pair manages to hold in the positive territory around 1.1300 ahead of ECB's policy announcements.
GBP/USD gains traction as BOE hikes the policy rate by 15 basis points
GBP/USD advanced to its highest level in two weeks near 1.3350 after the Bank of England announced that it raised its policy rate by 15 basis points to 0.25% after the December meeting. EUR/GBP is also trading at its weakest level since late November at 0.8470.
GBP/USD gains traction as BOE hikes the policy rate by 15 basis points
GBP/USD advanced to its highest level in two weeks near 1.3350 after the Bank of England announced that it raised its policy rate by 15 basis points to 0.25% after the December meeting. EUR/GBP is also trading at its weakest level since late November at 0.8470.
Gold retreats modestly from daily highs, stays above $1,780
Gold rose toward $1,790 in the early European session but seems to be struggling to preserve its bullish momentum. The greenback remains on the back foot with the US Dollar Index edging lower toward 96.00 after BOE rate hike.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?