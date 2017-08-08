North Korea successfully produced miniaturized nuclear warhead - Washington Post

North Korea successfully produced miniaturized nuclear warhead - Washington PostBy Eren Sengezer
According to a confidential assessment report prepared by U.S. intelligence officials, North Korea has produced nuclear weapons for ballistic missile delivery, to include delivery by ICBM-class missiles, the Washington Post said in a recent article.
Key quotes:
- The U.S. calculated last month that up to 60 nuclear weapons are now controlled by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
- Some independent experts believe the number of bombs is much smaller
- It is not yet known whether the reclusive regime has successfully tested the smaller design, although North Korea officially last year claimed to have done so
