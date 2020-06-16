According to the South Korean news agency Yonhap is reporting that North Korean appears to have blow up an inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong. The report, if confirmed, marks an escalation in the Korean peninsula.

Pyongyang had been complaining that exile activists based in the South have been flying propaganda into the North's territory and cut off communications with Seoul. The two Koreas have been drawing closer in recent years and the leaders met, yet the lack of progress in talks with the US marked a worsening of relations.

S&P 500 futures have dipped to around 3,100, off the highs recorded earlier. The market mood is still "risk-on" amid monetary and fiscal stimulus, but less than beforehand.