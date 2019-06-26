North Korea: It won't surrender to US-led sanctions - Associated Press

Further headlines crossed the wires from the North Korean Foreign Ministry this Wednesday, citing that it won't surrender to US-led sanctions and accused Washington of trying to "bring us to our knees," the Associated Press reports.

The North's Foreign Ministry said it "will not hesitate to pull a muscle-flexing trigger in order to defend ourselves" if anyone dares to trample over its sovereignty.

Earlier today, the North stated that the US extension of sanctions is an extreme act of hostility.

USD/JPY continues to flirt with the 107.50 resistance amid negative Asian equities and broad USD recovery.