North Korea is all set for another nuclear test – Yonhap

South Korean defense officials believe North Korea is all set for another nuclear test and is waiting for leader Kim Jong-un’s final decision, says Yonhap news report.

"It's assessed that North Korea is capable of conducting a nuclear test within hours after Kim Jong-un's order," an official said on the condition of anonymity. "We are keeping close tabs on its nuclear-related facilities with combined assets with the U.S."

A nuclear test by North Korea could bid up the safe haven assets - Yen, Gold