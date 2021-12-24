NIO Stock Price: Nio Inc rises as Deutsche Bank makes it a fresh pick for 2022

Nio has also announced that it is in discussions with Warren Buffett-backed BYD to launch a brand new mass market brand in China. This new brand would provide an affordable electric vehicle for the masses, and give Nio a foothold outside of the luxury electric vehicle market. No further details about a timeline have been revealed, but it does mesh with Nio’s announcement of launching three vehicle models in 2022.

Despite Nio’s recent volatility , a noted bull has once again put his support behind the Chinese EV maker. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has added Nio to the fresh money list for 2022, citing that much of the concerns investors have in Nio are already baked into the stock price. Yu notes that 2022 could be a banner year for Nio with the company doubling its production capacity, releasing several new models, and expanding further outside of China. Yu is also looking long-term with Nio, as he pointed out the 25 country expansion by 2025 as another key that makes Nio’s current stock price an attractive one.

NYSE: NIO entered the Christmas break on a high note as a slew of good news pushed the stock back over the $30 price level. Shares of Nio gained 2.24% and closed the final trading session of the week at $30.52 . It was a third straight day of gains for all three major indices, as Santa Claus did in fact visit Wall Street before Christmas. The NASDAQ continued its resurgence, gaining 0.85% to pace the broader markets. Meanwhile the Dow Jones added 196 basis points and the S&P 500 climbed by 0.62% to close the week.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.