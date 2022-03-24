- NYSE: NIO gained 0.46% during Wednesday’s trading session.
- A Morgan Stanley analyst has slashed the price target for Chinese EV makers.
- Nio could use the upcoming earnings call to launch itself back higher.
NYSE: NIO worked hard to extend its positive momentum as the stock staged a mid-day rally after falling by nearly 4.0% in the morning. Shares of Nio added 0.46% and closed the trading session at $21.87. The broader markets cooled off on Wednesday as the 10-year treasury yield and oil prices both surged as investors digested the latest news out of Ukraine. The Dow Jones fell by 449 basis points as the price of oil jumped past $115 per barrel. The S&P 500 dipped by 1.23% and the NASDAQ snapped its recent hot-streak as the tech-heavy index fell by 1.32% during the session.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Another day another analyst price target slash for Nio and its competitors. Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao dropped Nio’s price target from $66.00 per share to $34.00. Hsiao also dropped the price targets for Nio’s domestic rivals as XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) saw its price target fall from $71.00 to $42.00, and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) from $49.00 to $41.00. It should be noted that Hsiao remains overweight on all three stocks and that previous price targets were made before the recent correction in the markets. Analysts are just adjusting for the recent price drop, and the overweight rating is what should really matter in the long-run.
NIO stock price
Nio’s stock has seen a positive shift in sentiment ahead of its quarterly earnings call on Thursday after the close. The stock has gained 22% over the past five sessions and is attempting to recapture previous support levels. While most investors and analysts have factored in a potential decrease in sequential deliveries due to ongoing supply chain issues, the focus for Nio should be on the future growth, of which the thesis remains intact.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies below 1.1000 ahead of US data
EUR/USD edged higher toward 1.1000 with the initial market reaction to the upbeat Markit PMI data from Germany and the eurozone but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. Investors await February Durable Goods Orders, PMI data for the US and the NATO summit on Russia.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.3200 on improving market mood
GBP/USD fell toward mid-1.3100s after mixed UK PMI data earlier in the day but managed to erase its losses. With UK's FTSE 100 and US stocks futures indexes trading in positive territory, GBP/USD recovered to 1.3200 area to turn flat on the day.
Gold fluctuates in tight range below $1,950
Following Wednesday's rebound, gold is moving up and down in a narrow band below $1,950 on Thursday. Rising US Treasury bond yields cap XAU/USD's upside but investors remain cautious while waiting for headlines coming out of the NATO summit.
Dogecoin price explodes as Bitcoin ATM chain adds DOGE to its 1,800 locations across the US
Dogecoin price started a massive uptrend in response to news of DOGE adoption boost in the US. A Bitcoin ATM operator added the meme coin to its chain across its locations in the US.
Tesla Inc extends streak to seven as Berlin opens doors for Europe
TSLA surged past the $1,000 plateau Wednesday morning, but market weakness in the afternoon saw the stock close below the mark. Shares of TSLA gained 0.52% and closed the trading day at $999.11.