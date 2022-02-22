NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc points to an April debut for the new ES7 SUV

NYSE:NIO has fallen by over 30% so far in 2022.

Nio is rumored to be unveiling the new ES7 SUV in April.

Nio has also been linked to designing and manufacturing its own smartphone.

NYSE:NIO has been a favorite stock of EV retail traders since the company rose from a penny stock status to being one of the global leaders in the sector. But so far in 2022, shares of Nio have fallen a further 30% after what was a disappointing year in 2021 as well. Many believed Nio would bounce back this year, and Wall Street analysts remain bullish, but Nio has struggled mightily during the growth correction that has been triggered by the impending environment of rising interest rates. Nio has been outperformed by its two closest rivals XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), both of which have also reported higher monthly delivery numbers in China.

Nio is banking on the release of three new vehicle models in 2022 to turn its fortunes around. The company is rumored to be unveiling the first of these in April at the CSSC Pavilion in Shanghai. If the model does not debut then, it is possible Nio will be holding out for the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition that is taking place one week later. Nio is also set to launch both the ET5 and ET7 sedan models at some point later this year.

In an interesting report, Nio has also been linked to being in the early stages of designing its own smartphone. This will not be a phone manufactured by another company with Nio’s logo slapped on, as it appears that Nio is doing everything in-house. The rumor came from a Weibo post by a noted EV blogger. It is likely the phone will have some major integration with Nio’s vehicles as a major selling point to Nio drivers.