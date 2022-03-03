NIO stock closed lower on Wednesday despite most equities advancing.

Nio and other EV makers remain unloved as investors flee high growth.

Lucid and Rivian also close lower on Wednesday, but Tesla gains.

Nio (NIO) stock had another red day on Wednesday with the stock closing just under half a percent lower at $21.77. Equities rallied on Wednesday broadly with all three main US indices closing higher. Falling yields and some clarity from Fed Chair Powell helped to at least define some elements of risk for investors. EV stocks could have expected some form of bounce given that they have been one of the worst performing sectors this year. However, high growth names remain out of favour and some sector specific news did not help.

Nio Stock News

The sector has come under attack this week from its two main protagonists, Rivian (RIVN) and Lucid (LCID). Lucid started the bearish trend earlier in the week when it reported earnings that missed on revenue numbers and saw Lucid slash its delivery guidance for 2022. This put the high-growth EV names in the crosshairs of sellers. Rivian then added to this negative sentiment yesterday when it announced price hikes for some of its models, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk took a Twitter swipe at the upstart Tesla competitor. Musk said Rivian's negative gross margin will be staggering. Rivian shares immediately tanked on opening, and this continued for most of the session. Electrek then reported that Rivian customers were canceling at high rates due to the price increases.

Shares in Rivian closed down over 13% on Wednesday, while by comparison Tesla (TSLA) closed up 1.8%. Rivian, Lucid, Nio and other Chinese EV makers are viewed as much higher risk investments than Tesla. It is the Rivian news that tends to have more impact on Nio rather than what Tesla does. We also still have the legacy effects from Chinese regulatory concerns meaning Nio stock always struggles for consistent momentum.

Nio Stock Forecast

Nio stock remains bearish. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) confirm the price direction and sentiment is terrible. For now, $19.31 remains the key support with only a break of $27.34 turning Nio stock bullish. NIO is below all main moving averages. A break of $19 will likely see a quick sharp move to $15 due to the note volume gap.

NIO stock chart, daily

The author is long NIO.