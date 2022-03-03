- NIO stock closed lower on Wednesday despite most equities advancing.
- Nio and other EV makers remain unloved as investors flee high growth.
- Lucid and Rivian also close lower on Wednesday, but Tesla gains.
Nio (NIO) stock had another red day on Wednesday with the stock closing just under half a percent lower at $21.77. Equities rallied on Wednesday broadly with all three main US indices closing higher. Falling yields and some clarity from Fed Chair Powell helped to at least define some elements of risk for investors. EV stocks could have expected some form of bounce given that they have been one of the worst performing sectors this year. However, high growth names remain out of favour and some sector specific news did not help.
Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Stock News and Forecast: Is there more downside to come?
Nio Stock News
The sector has come under attack this week from its two main protagonists, Rivian (RIVN) and Lucid (LCID). Lucid started the bearish trend earlier in the week when it reported earnings that missed on revenue numbers and saw Lucid slash its delivery guidance for 2022. This put the high-growth EV names in the crosshairs of sellers. Rivian then added to this negative sentiment yesterday when it announced price hikes for some of its models, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk took a Twitter swipe at the upstart Tesla competitor. Musk said Rivian's negative gross margin will be staggering. Rivian shares immediately tanked on opening, and this continued for most of the session. Electrek then reported that Rivian customers were canceling at high rates due to the price increases.
Shares in Rivian closed down over 13% on Wednesday, while by comparison Tesla (TSLA) closed up 1.8%. Rivian, Lucid, Nio and other Chinese EV makers are viewed as much higher risk investments than Tesla. It is the Rivian news that tends to have more impact on Nio rather than what Tesla does. We also still have the legacy effects from Chinese regulatory concerns meaning Nio stock always struggles for consistent momentum.
Nio Stock Forecast
Nio stock remains bearish. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) confirm the price direction and sentiment is terrible. For now, $19.31 remains the key support with only a break of $27.34 turning Nio stock bullish. NIO is below all main moving averages. A break of $19 will likely see a quick sharp move to $15 due to the note volume gap.
NIO stock chart, daily
The author is long NIO.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD approaches yearly low amid firmer USD, Ukraine crisis
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1070, undermined by the persistent demand for the safe-haven US dollar. US Treasury yields stabilize at higher levels, as investors turn anxious amid the Russia-Ukraine war and ahead of round 2 of peace talks.
GBP/USD losses the 1.3400 figure amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD lost its traction during the European trading hours following a recovery attempt above 1.3400 earlier in the day. Ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks and FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony, the souring market mood is helping the dollar gather strength against its rivals.
Gold looks to $1,950 again ahead of Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Gold price extends its range play around the $1,930 level for the third consecutive day, reversing a part of Wednesday’s sell-off. Soaring oil prices, a fallout of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, have refueled stagflation concerns worldwide, reviving gold’s demand as a safe haven.
GBP/USD losses the 1.3400 figure amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD lost its traction during the European trading hours following a recovery attempt above 1.3400 earlier in the day. Ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks and FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony, the souring market mood is helping the dollar gather strength against its rivals.
Ripple locks 800 million XRP in escrow that could flood exchanges
The market is moved by payments giant Ripple’s recent scheduled withdrawal of XRP for covering operational expenses and distributing it to customers worldwide. XRP price has resumed its downward trend.