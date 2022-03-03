Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Stock News and Forecast: Is there more downside to come?

- RIVN stock collapses over 13% on Wednesday.
- Rivian announced price hikes for some models on Wednesday.
- Elon Musk took a Twitter swipe at Rivian's margins.
Rivian (RIVN) suffered on Wednesday with the stock closing down over 13% at $53.56. That marks a 70% decline for the stock from its post-IPO high of $179.47 in November. Rivian IPO'd in a blaze of publicity at $78 in November. Even those who got in at that price are now facing heavy losses. We have repeatedly warned here at FXStreet that Rivian was trading on a much too high multiple and represented the peak of the pandemic era retail frenzy. We take no comfort in pointing this out, but our job here is to educate and try to keep readers informed. In this regard, we still feel there are more declines in store for the Rivian stock price. The environment is turning more and more inflationary, so more prices hikes are likely not just for Rivian. Semiconductors and other supply chain issues will again be a feature in 2022 as the Russia-Ukraine crisis continues.
Rivian Stock News
The collapse yesterday was down to Rivian announcing it was raising prices. Electrek then went on to report that Rivian was seeing significant cancellations for orders. Elon Musk chimed in on Twitter, saying, '"Their negative gross margin will be staggering". All in all, not a positive combination.
The high growth part of the EV stock sector was already facing selling pressure following Lucid's (LCID) earnings earlier in the week. Lucid cut production outlook and missed on revenue and saw LCID stock sink 13.8% the next day. Wednesday was actually a positive one for markets with all major indices gaining and the Nasdaq closing nearly 2% higher. Tesla, the sector's big daddy, closed up 1.8% on Wednesday, but most other EV names finished lower. The key here is that most other EV names are high growth and viewed as high risk. Tesla is established. The rest are early-stage investments.
Rivian Stock Forecast
Technically, there is not much support in town apart from the so far record low at $50. This is the low from January and is also a psychological round number target. We realise many of our retail readers will have some investment in the name, and we do not take pleasure in our bearish outlook. The name of the game in trading is profits, and we find it hard to see how RIVN stock can turn around with the macro and geopolitical backdrop. Resistance at $71.80 could see a quick move to $78. Support as mentioned is at $50, and technically there is not much else below that. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has now broken its uptrend.
Rivian (RIVN) stock chart, daily
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1100 amid firmer USD, Ukraine crisis
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, undermined by the persistent demand for the safe-haven US dollar. US Treasury yields stabilize at higher levels, as investors turn anxious amid the Russia-Ukraine war and ahead of round 2 of peace talks.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.3400 amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD lost its traction during the European trading hours following a recovery attempt above 1.3400 earlier in the day. Ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks and FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony, the souring market mood is helping the dollar gather strength against its rivals:
Gold looks to $1,950 again ahead of Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Gold price extends its range play around the $1,930 level for the third consecutive day, reversing a part of Wednesday’s sell-off. Soaring oil prices, a fallout of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, have refueled stagflation concerns worldwide, reviving gold’s demand as a safe haven.
Ripple locks 800 million XRP in escrow that could flood exchanges
The market is moved by payments giant Ripple’s recent scheduled withdrawal of XRP for covering operational expenses and distributing it to customers worldwide. XRP price has resumed its downward trend.
A geopolitical disaster could not take this market down
A lot of folks expected a stock market crash after Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia this weekend. They were wrong again. Equities did not crash despite having enough narratives to justify a waterfall selloff.