- Nio stock falls yet again on Thursday, by 9% this time.
- NIO looks set to break key support at the $19.31 level.
- More losses are likely for NIO as environment risk assets suffer.
Update: Nio stock looks set to open lower on Friday despite a stronger than expected US jobs report. That jobs report has helped index futures to recover some ground. European equity markets remain mired about 3% lower as news of Russia shelling a Ukrainian nuclear power plant spooked markets and led to more risk-off moves across portfolios. The EV sector has been suffering as it is seen as high risk and high growth and so is shunned by investors currently. Rivian (RIVN) and Lucid (LCID) also look set to open lower and so too does sector leader Tesla (TSLA). Earlier it was reported that Panasonic is reported to open a giant US plant to supply a new type of battery to Tesla, according to Benzinga. Panasonic is reportedly looking for land in Oklahoma which would be neat Tesla's gig factory in Texas.
Another bad day for Nio stock saw it collapse by nearly 9% on Thursday. Nio has now put in three consecutive down days as the market once again heads for the hills and risk assets suffer. This is not all that surprising given the macroeconomic backdrop. We cannot avoid the threats of rising inflation, rising interest rates, the effects of Russian sanctions on global growth, soaring energy costs and a worsening geopolitical backdrop. Some have tried to stand up for the EV sector based on those soaring oil prices, but while that may push consumers into a swifter transfer toward electric vehicles it still pushes up input costs for electric vehicle makers. Shipping costs are going through the roof, and all aspects of global supply chains will see price pressures.
Read about Rivian reversing its price hikes.
Nio Stock News
The main problem for Nio in the current environment is that it is still in its growth phase. Growth stocks need a relatively benign macroeconomic environment to thrive. Basically, they need 2020 and 2021 all over again. That is not going to happen. Many EV stocks will fail in the current environment unless things change rapidly. Higher costs and more competition for inputs mean only the strongest will survive. Nio has a better than average chance in my view as it operates in the biggest electric vehicle market in the world, and China does have strong policies to boost EV adoption. Will Nio even survive competition from its own Chinese competitors though?
Data just out from BYD (BYDDF) shows that it sold significantly more vehicles in February than Nio. BYD sold 43,173 EVs in February, a fall of 7% in January due to February having basically three weeks of sales data due to the Chinese Lunar New Year. Sales are up 451% from February of last year though, according to Benzinga. For comparison, Nio sold 6,131 vehicles in February. BYD is backed by Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway.
Nio also had news of a debt offering late on Thursday. Benzinga cites CnEVPost as reporting that Nio's leasing subsidiary has raised just over 1 billion yuan ($163 million) through a note issuance in China. Nio stock is currently indicating nearly 2.5% lower in Friday's premarket.
Nio Stock Forecast
Breaking $19.39 could see a sharp move lower as Nio enters a volume gap down to $15. The trend remains strongly negative with a declining Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD). Only breaking $27.34 ends the current bearish setup.
NIO stock chart, daily
On the more short-term, intraday chart, we can see the importance of this support at $19.31. Volume dries up below. Resistance is at $21 from yesterday's volume profile and then breaking $23.25 would open the chance for a move to test $27.34. However, we deem this unlikely any time soon.
NIO stock chart, 15-minute
The author is long NIO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains under constant selling pressure near 1.0900
EUR/USD extended its daily slide and touched its weakest level in 22 months below 1.0900. The broad-based dollar strength continues to weigh heavily on the pair after the February jobs report showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 678,000, beating the market forecast of 400,000 by a wide margin.
GBP/USD pushes lower toward 1.3200 on upbeat US NFP data
GBP/USD stays on the back foot in the American session on Friday and pushes lower toward 1.3200. The US Dollar Index is up more than 1% on the day after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly report revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 678,000 in February, vs 400,000 expected.
Gold clings to modest gains after NFP, stays below $1,950
Gold edges slightly lower after testing $1,950 on Friday but manages to stay afloat in positive territory above $1,940. The impressive February jobs report from the US allowed Treasury bond yields to recover modestly, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
GBP/USD pushes lower toward 1.3200 on upbeat US NFP data
GBP/USD stays on the back foot in the American session on Friday and pushes lower toward 1.3200. The US Dollar Index is up more than 1% on the day after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly report revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 678,000 in February, vs 400,000 expected.
BTC bull run to flourish unhinged beyond $52,000
Bitcoin price is hovering between a weekly supply and a daily demand zone, leading to a bracketed movement. The recent run-up fell short of retesting the upper boundary and is currently correcting to find a stable support level.