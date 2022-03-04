Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Stock News and Forecast: CEO reverses price hikes, but stock still set to break $50

- RIVN stock falls nearly 5% on Thursday despite the company backtracking on price hikes.
- Rivian stock had fallen sharply on Wednesday due to announcing higher prices.
- Customer backlash appears to have prompted Rivian to rethink its strategy.
Rivian (RIVN) stock remains highly volatile, one of its defining features, as it whipsawed around on Thursday with some conflicting news. The stock though still was weak and closed nearly 5% lower on Thursday at $50.91. The stock is obviously close to breaking the psychological $50 level, and we would not be surprised to see some stops triggered below $50.
Rivian Stock News
Rivian stock had collapsed over 13% on Wednesday after the company announced price hikes for some of its models. The EV truck maker cited ongoing supply issues and rising input costs.
"This rise in cost and complexity due to these challenging circumstances necessitate an increase to the prices of the R1T and R1S models we offer today — prices originally set in 2018,” Jiten Behl, chief growth officer of Rivian, told Benzinga.
This however naturally did not sit well with customers, some of whom put their deposits down some time ago. Social media sites lit up with customers holding reservations and complaining. Rivian stock had already been on the back foot due to contagion effects from Lucid's (LCID) weak earnings on Monday. So this news was a further blow and set the stock sharply lower. The backlash was obviously strong enough to get the top brass at Rivian worried, and on Thursday Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe emailed customers to say they would backtrack and honour the original price.
"For anyone with a Rivian preorder as of the March 1 pricing announcement, your original configured price will be honored," Scaringe wrote in the email. "If you canceled your preorder on or after March 1 and would like to reinstate it, we will restore your original configuration, pricing and delivery timing."
This seemed to have a positive impact on Rivian stock early in the session. Rivian had opened Thursday in the red, but this announcement saw a quick rebound and Rivian was trading nearly 2% higher after just 10 minutes of the regular session open. These gains could not be sustained, however, and that first 10 minutes was as good as it got for Rivian stock as it slid lower quickly, a worrying sign.
Rivian Stock Forecast
There is no doubt that the current environment both macroeconomically and geopolitically is hurting high growth stocks such as Rivian. This is not likely to change any time soon, and we have been consistent in predicting more losses for Rivian stock. Breaking $50 will set a new low and likely see some stop losses triggered. There is no support on the chart given we are near record lows. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has now broken back from its small uptrend, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is crossing bearishly. Only breaking $71.80 changes our view.
Rivian stock chart, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD plunges to lowest level since May 2020 below 1.1000
The shared currency remained under constant selling pressure on Friday and the EUR/USD dropped below 1.1000 for the first time since May 2020. The risk-averse market environment is providing a boost to the dollar as markets await the US February jobs report and fresh headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
GBP/USD falls below 1.3300 as dollar continues to gather strength
With the greenback capitalizing on safe-haven flows on the week, the GBP/USD pair remains on the back foot and trades below 1.3300. Escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions force investors to stay away from risk-sensitive assets ahead of the US NFP data.
Gold climbs higher toward $1,950 as flight-to-safety continues
Gold continues to push higher during the European trading hours and closes in on $1,950 with the yellow metal attracting investors as a safe haven. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 3%, providing an additional boost to XAU/USD.
GBP/USD falls below 1.3300 as dollar continues to gather strength
With the greenback capitalizing on safe-haven flows on the week, the GBP/USD pair remains on the back foot and trades below 1.3300. Escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions force investors to stay away from risk-sensitive assets ahead of the US NFP data.
BTC bull run to flourish unhinged beyond $52,000
Bitcoin price is hovering between a weekly supply and a daily demand zone, leading to a bracketed movement. The recent run-up fell short of retesting the upper boundary and is currently correcting to find a stable support level.