Nikkei 225 to seek a move to the 32115/20 area – Credit Suisse

The Nikkei 225 has broken to new YTD highs and strategists at Credit Suisse stay bullish for the 32115/20 neighborhood.
Key quotes
“The Nikkei has broken the 28980/900 highs as expected for a resumption of the core uptrend, with next resistance seen at the psychological important 30000 mark and eventually our long-term objective of the 78.6% retracement of the entire fall from 1989 at 32115/20.”
“If the index breaks the 32115/20 level as well, the market could then actually extend the rally toward its previous all-time high from 1989 at 38960.”
“Support is seen at 28980, then the end of January low at 27630, before the 63-day average, currently at 27185.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds high ground above 1.21 amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD has been holding onto its gains above 1.21, as the dollar remains on the back foot. Investors remain upbeat about US fiscal stimulus while shrugging off Europe's slow vaccination campaign. US inflation and Fed Chair Powell's speech are awaited.
Dogecoin fever spreads to China as it prepares for a 22% downswing
Dogecoin has been the most significant contributor to the crypto-related chatter on various social media channels. The ‘Meme Coin’ rallied again, surpassing the previous record high, and achieved a new all-time high of $0.089.
XAU/USD clings to gains near $1845 region
Gold edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday amid softer USD. The upbeat market mood, an uptick in the US bond yields kept a lid on any further gains. Investors now look forward to the US consumer inflation figures for some trading impetus.
US Consumer Price Index January Preview: Can consumer demand spur prices?
Inflation is expected to remain quiescent in January with consumer prices moving in the narrow range of the last six months. Headline annual CPI to rise, core to fall. Fed inflation averaging policy has obviated market interest.
US Dollar Index in fresh lows near 90.30 ahead of US CPI, Powell
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), remains on the back footing so far this week and now tests fresh lows near 90.30.