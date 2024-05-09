New Zealand's Business NZ PMI still in contraction territory, but improves to 48.9 in April

BusinessNZ's New Zealand Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) saw an uptick in April, with the seasonally-adjusted figure coming in at 48.9 compared to March's 46.8, but is still lower than February's 49.1.
New Zealand's manufacturing sector has been in contraction for 14 consecutive months, though the figures are seeing signs of improvement rather than across-the-board weakness.
As noted by BusinessNZ's Director of Advocacy Catherine Beard, "The key sub-index result of Production (50.8) returned to expansion for the first time since January 2023, as well as Employment (50.8) and Finished Stocks (50.4) also both returning to slight expansion. In contrast, New Orders (45.3) remained firmly in contraction, although showing a slight improvement from March." BusinessNZ Director, Advocacy Catherine Beard continued, "despite the small improvement in April, the proportion of negative comments again increased to 69%, compared with 65% in March and 62% in February. An overall lack of sales and orders was the dominant theme in comments, along with a struggling economy".
Market impact
NZD/USD is trading thinly into the high side in the early Friday market session, drifting into 0.6040 after finding an intraday floor near 0.5980.
About BusinessNZ's PMI
The Business NZ Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI), released by Business NZ on a monthly basis, is a leading indicator gauging business activity in New Zealand’s manufacturing sector. The data is derived from surveys of senior executives at private-sector companies. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month and can anticipate changing trends in official data series such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), industrial production or employment.The index varies between 0 and 100, with levels of 50.0 signaling no change over the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the manufacturing economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD). Meanwhile, a reading below 50 signals that activity among goods producers is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for NZD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD surges above 0.6600 on soft US jobless claims
The Australian Dollar rallied against the US Dollar on Thursday, printed gains of more than 0.60%, due to the Greenback remained offered following a softer than expected US jobs report. The AUD/USD trades back above the 0.6600 threshold as Friday’s Asian session begins.
EUR/USD climbs over 1.0780 on broad-market risk appetite recovery
EUR/USD gained ground on Thursday, finding upside on the week after the US Dollar broadly fell back after rising US Initial Jobless Claims sparked renewed hope of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.
Gold marches higher as weak jobless claims, increase Fed rate cut speculation
Gold price resumed its uptrend on Thursday and climbed more than 1% as US Treasury yields dropped, undermining the Greenback's appetite. Labor market data from the United States was softer, increasing the chances for a rate cut by the Federal Reserve despite dealing with inflationary pressure.
Ethereum waiting on a bullish trigger, Consensys CEO takes a jab at the SEC
Ethereum co-founder alleges that the SEC aims to stifle innovation through its enforcement actions against Ethereum-related companies. Grayscale CEO says he's optimistic the SEC would approve its spot ETH ETF application.
Dow Jones Industrial Average gains 330 points as investors celebrate rising unemployment claims
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) found further gains on Thursday as investors bet on Fed rate cuts to come after US Initial Jobless Claims rose to a multi-month high.