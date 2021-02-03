New Zealand to get first doses of coronavirus vaccines by March

New Zealand is eyeing the first doses of coronavirus by March, having approved Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

The government will first target frontline healthcare and border workers, followed by cleaners, security staff, and nurses doing health checks in managed isolation facilities, customs and border officials, airline staff, and hotel workers. The broader community vaccination rolled out from the middle of the year.

So, vaccinating New Zealand's entire population could take as long as a year.