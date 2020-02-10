New Zealand: RBNZ to retain a conditional easing bias – Westpac

Strategists at Westpac Institutional Bank would be expecting a shift to neutral bias from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) if coronavirus had not outbroken. They have also lowered their near-term outlook for the NZD/USD pair.
Key quotes
“We expect the RBNZ to retain an easing bias at its Monetary Policy Statement on Wednesday, although it will probably be described as a conditional one, dependent on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.”
“The OCR forecast will probably continue to show a terminal rate of 0.9% which effectively signals a rate cut as a 50/50 likelihood.”
“NZD/USD lower near term to sub-0.6400, affected by global concerns about coronavirus epidemic. Then possible rebound to 0.6600 as NZ economic outperformance is recognised, but ongoing global risks will weigh.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.0950 amid coronavirus headlines
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, near four-month lows. The coronavirus continues spreading and Chinese authorities are trying to calm markets. The dollar is benefitting from Friday's jobs report and Europe's Sentix figure missed expectations.
GBP/USD hovers around 10-week low amid Brexit fears, USD strength
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, struggling amid concerns of a no-trade-deal Brexit and reports of infrastructure spending. The US dollar remains robust amid upbeat data and coronavirus headlines.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Overbought market acts and eases the bullish pressure
Consolidation in the Ether affects the market and triggers a positive consolidation phase in the medium term. BTC/USD does not consolidate the $10000 level and will have to wait for the next upside.
Gold climbs to near 1-week tops, around $1575 level
The precious metal traded with a mild positive bias for the fourth consecutive session on Monday and was being supported by growing concerns about the economic effect of the deadly coronavirus. The USD held steady near four-month tops and capped gains.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.