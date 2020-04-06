New Zealand: NZD/USD is vulnerable while NZD/AUD should consolidate – Westpac

Analysts at Westpac Institutional Bank take a look at the outlook of the kiwi against the US dollar and the Aussie.

Key quotes

“NZD/USD is vulnerable to falling below 0.5845 near-term USD remains strong amid global risk aversion.”

“NZD/AUD should consolidate around 1.0200 while market digests RBNZ QE, but should eventually retest 1.0000 as the Aussie is more sensitive to global sentiment.”