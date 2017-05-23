Skip to main content
New Zealand Exports rose from previous $4.65B to $4.75B in April
By
FXStreet Team
New Zealand Imports fell from previous $4.31B to $4.17B in April
FXStreet
|
May 23, 22:46 GMT
New Zealand Exports rose from previous $4.65B to $4.75B in April
FXStreet
|
May 23, 22:46 GMT
New Zealand Trade Balance (MoM) above expectations ($268M) in April: Actual ($578M)
FXStreet
|
May 23, 22:46 GMT
New Zealand Trade Balance (MoM) came in at $572M, above expectations ($268M) in April
FXStreet
|
May 23, 22:46 GMT
New Zealand Trade Balance (YoY): $-3.48B (April) vs $-3.67B
FXStreet
|
May 23, 22:46 GMT
AUD/NZD: 1.0610 in sights - Westpac
FXStreet
|
May 23, 22:45 GMT
Eyes on Aussie data in resepct of Q1 GDP - ANZ
FXStreet
|
May 23, 22:36 GMT
EUR/USD: steady ahead of a key support at 1.1161
FXStreet
|
May 23, 22:20 GMT
Market wrap: US dollar stabilised - Westpac
FXStreet
|
May 23, 21:56 GMT
GBP/USD slips to fresh session lows on May comments
FXStreet
|
May 23, 21:14 GMT
Fed's Harker reiterates his support for two more rate hikes in 2017
FXStreet
|
May 23, 21:07 GMT
Wall Street advances on 2018 budget plan
FXStreet
|
May 23, 20:54 GMT
UK PM May: Terror threat level raised from "severe" to "critical"
FXStreet
|
May 23, 20:50 GMT
US Dollar hovers around daily highs above 97
FXStreet
|
May 23, 20:39 GMT
United States API Weekly Crude Oil Stock fell from previous 0.882M to -1.5M
FXStreet
|
May 23, 20:36 GMT
Forex today: DXY gallops on Trump's budget and Mnuchin's comments
FXStreet
|
May 23, 20:18 GMT
NZD/USD retraces daily gains, approaches 0.70
FXStreet
|
May 23, 19:56 GMT
USD/JPY: enters US close bid with improved risk on sentiment
FXStreet
|
May 23, 19:47 GMT
Gold tumbles to test $1250
FXStreet
|
May 23, 19:37 GMT
CME Group FedWatch's June hike probability leaped above 80%
FXStreet
|
May 23, 19:07 GMT
Load More content ...