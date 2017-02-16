Skip to main content
By
FXStreet Team
New Zealand Business NZ PMI dipped from previous 54.5 to 51.6 in February
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 21:33 GMT
USD/CHF collapsed 140-pips this week; Risk-off in control
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 20:56 GMT
US dollar index slides again, falls to 1-week lows
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 20:02 GMT
The Netherlands: Fiscal stimulus on the horizon - ING
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 19:59 GMT
Market wrap: US stocks and yields down - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 19:39 GMT
EUR/USD rises for the second day in a row, approaches 1.0700
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 19:31 GMT
EM FX: the carry trade remain in demand - BTMU
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 18:59 GMT
EUR/GBP: recovering from beyond the key 200-day ma at 0.8451
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 18:49 GMT
USD/MXN: Downside potential remains limited - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 18:36 GMT
EUR/JPY recovery attempts towards 20 dma in the making?
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 18:27 GMT
GBP/USD off highs, drops toward 1.2450
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 18:24 GMT
USD/JPY 'danger zone' near 113.10; Last minute 1% bounce in 10 year yields
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 17:58 GMT
Populism is sweeping across the world, or maybe not? - BBH
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 17:45 GMT
AUD: improving domestic economic fundamentals provide support - BTMU
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 17:30 GMT
Mexico: Bracing for Possible Demise of Nafta - Bloomberg
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 17:12 GMT
NZD/USD: stuck between 4-hour 200 and 50 sma's ahead of key data
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 17:12 GMT
Alexander Acosta appointed as U.S. Labor Secretary nominee - NBC
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 17:01 GMT
UAW President: Ford decision to scrap Mexico plant reflects "Trump factor" - RTRS
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 16:41 GMT
USD/MXN comatose price action near 20.33, short-sellers tamed at 100-DMA
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 16:34 GMT
Globalization and representative governments - BBH
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 16:34 GMT
