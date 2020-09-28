NCLH Stock Price: Norwegian Cruise Line struggles near $17.00

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) down smalls around $17.00.

US benchmark stock indices started the week on a strong note.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) are trading around Friday’s levels in the $17.00 neighbourhood, posting marginal losses at the beginning of the week as opposed to the generalized upbeat mood in the US markets.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) stays on the defensive so far, as market participants keep digesting Friday’s strong advance of around 11%. Indeed, the cruise operator was up sharpy at the end of last week after Barclay’s analysts shifted their view to bullish on that particular industry, noting it has clinched an inflection point following the coronavirus crisis.

NCLH Stock Forecast

At the moment Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is losing 1.50% at $16.38 and faces the next support at $15.78 (55-day SMA) followed by $14.63 (low Sep.24) and finally $12.56 (monthly low Aug.3). On the upside, a break above $16.95 (high Sep.28) would expose $19.20 (monthly high Sep.3) and then $25.69 (200-day SMA).